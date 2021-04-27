Entain (LON:ENT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

ENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Entain from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,852 ($24.20) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,647 ($21.52) to GBX 1,872 ($24.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,799.80 ($23.51).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.21) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,553.63. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 648.40 ($8.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,815.66 ($23.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.47.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.