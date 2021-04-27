Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 835,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

