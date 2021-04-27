EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $238,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 123.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 178,592 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 86.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $9,509,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

