EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $73.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EOG. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Shares of EOG opened at $69.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $201,217,000 after purchasing an additional 210,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

