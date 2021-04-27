EOSDT Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $72,879.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars.

