Equinix (EQIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equinix to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQIX opened at $716.97 on Tuesday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $679.94 and a 200-day moving average of $712.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total value of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

