Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $861.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $869.00 to $861.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.11.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $716.97 on Tuesday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $679.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,752.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equinix by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.