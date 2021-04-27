Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

EQX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 16.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

