Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 308,416 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

