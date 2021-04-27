Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Banner Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Banner by 1,661.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

