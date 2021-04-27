Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,165. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.24.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

