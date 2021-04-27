Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

