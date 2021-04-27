EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

