ETNA Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $314,813.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $314,813.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.95 or 0.01055173 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00728526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.47 or 1.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETNA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETNA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETNA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETNA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.