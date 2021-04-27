Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 866 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after acquiring an additional 249,557 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after acquiring an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,384,000 after acquiring an additional 459,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $224.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.69. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $1,739,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

