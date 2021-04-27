Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,110,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.18.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -132.91 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average is $213.57.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.