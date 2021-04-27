Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,436 shares of company stock worth $5,282,307. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

