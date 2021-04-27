Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $53.12.

