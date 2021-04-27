Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $98.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $100.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

