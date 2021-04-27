Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,249,000 after buying an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,665. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

