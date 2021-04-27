Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 264.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

