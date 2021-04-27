Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wolfe Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.02.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 74.05%.

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Evergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Evergy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.