Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.