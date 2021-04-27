Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Underperform

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DTCWY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

DTCWY opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit