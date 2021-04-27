Exeedme Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $40.61 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.