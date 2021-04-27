Exelon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. 297,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,177,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

