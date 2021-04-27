Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,114,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $112.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

