Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $194,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Exponent by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,827. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

