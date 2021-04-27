Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of EXE opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.