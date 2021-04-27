Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXE. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

