Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.55. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.89. The firm has a market cap of C$681.18 million and a PE ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.
