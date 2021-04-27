Extreme Networks (EXTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Extreme Networks to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Extreme Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

