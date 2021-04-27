Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

