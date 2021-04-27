F3Logic LLC Acquires 628 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $75.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

