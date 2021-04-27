F3Logic LLC Sells 48,375 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,375 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $881.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.