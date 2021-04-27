Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Farmland Partners worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

FPI stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $424.36 million, a PE ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

