FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $43.26. 4,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,683. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

