Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$650,000.00 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Robert (Rob) Brierley purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$650,000.00 ($464,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
About Fenix Resources
