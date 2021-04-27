Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$650,000.00 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Robert (Rob) Brierley purchased 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$650,000.00 ($464,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Fenix Resources alerts:

About Fenix Resources

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.