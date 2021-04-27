Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 284.23 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 283.72 ($3.71), with a volume of 73768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 2.17 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.12%.

The stock has a market cap of £862.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 238.91.

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

