Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 2.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,300. The firm has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

