First Ascent Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,103 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises about 3.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 117,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 529,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 247,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 207,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,635. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.