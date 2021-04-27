First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FBP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,837. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

