First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%.

FRBA opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

