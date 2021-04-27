First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.23

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.23 and traded as high as $25.86. First Busey shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 110,672 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BUSE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Busey by 20.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

