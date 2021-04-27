First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Earnings History for First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit