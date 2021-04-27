First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,278. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $364.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.85. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

Get First Choice Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Thomas Iino sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $30,693.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.