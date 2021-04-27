First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

