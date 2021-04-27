First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.94

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $43.28, with a volume of 32502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,332. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 over the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

