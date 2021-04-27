First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.
FN traded up C$1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.83. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$52.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.
About First National Financial
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
