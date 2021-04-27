First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

FN traded up C$1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The company has a quick ratio of 11.10, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.83. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$52.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,530,658 shares in the company, valued at C$376,984,739.48.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

