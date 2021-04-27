First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 24.70%.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,347 shares of company stock worth $82,561. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

