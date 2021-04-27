First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%.

FSFG stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. 3,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $162.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $28,345.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares in the company, valued at $59,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,347 shares of company stock valued at $82,561. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

