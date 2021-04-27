FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.480-0.580 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upgraded FirstEnergy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,147. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

