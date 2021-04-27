Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of FBC opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

